Roku (ROKU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Roku updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

ROKU stock traded down $13.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.74. 34,260,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,856,936. Roku has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 3.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Cannonball Research raised their price target on Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 370,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $21,154,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 99,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $5,162,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,363,883 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,673 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Roku by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,960,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Roku by 2,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Roku by 901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,272,000 after acquiring an additional 829,193 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

