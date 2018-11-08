Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Rollins worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rollins by 22.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rollins by 192.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 194,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 128,059 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 32.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $88,980,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 122.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Gabelli began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

NYSE ROL opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Shares of Rollins are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, December 11th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 10th.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Rollins’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

