Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco Buys 4,000,000 Shares of PayMeOn Inc (PAYM) Stock

PayMeOn Inc (OTCMKTS:PAYM) Director Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 27th, Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco acquired 666,666 shares of PayMeOn stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $53,333.28.

On Friday, August 17th, Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco acquired 666,666 shares of PayMeOn stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $53,333.28.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco acquired 1,333,333 shares of PayMeOn stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $106,666.64.

Shares of PayMeOn stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. PayMeOn Inc has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

PayMeOn Company Profile

Paymeon, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as MMAX Media, Inc and changed its name to Paymeon, Inc in May 2013.

