Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco Purchases 666,666 Shares of PayMeOn Inc (PAYM) Stock

PayMeOn Inc (OTCMKTS:PAYM) Director Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $53,333.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 29th, Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco purchased 4,000,000 shares of PayMeOn stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco purchased 666,666 shares of PayMeOn stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $53,333.28.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco purchased 1,333,333 shares of PayMeOn stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $106,666.64.

Shares of PAYM stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. PayMeOn Inc has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

About PayMeOn

Paymeon, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as MMAX Media, Inc and changed its name to Paymeon, Inc in May 2013.

