Roth Capital Trims Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Target Price to $140.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $210.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $224.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.11.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $13.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,543,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,640. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,413,000 after buying an additional 226,975 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 228,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 63,065 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

