Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (DTE) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.40 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.74 ($19.47).

Shares of DTE opened at €14.65 ($17.03) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

