Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ball (BLL) Price Target to $53.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

BLL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Ball stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,566 shares of company stock worth $5,593,832. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ball by 9.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 38.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Ball by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 125.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth $4,228,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

