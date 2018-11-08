Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Babcock International Group (BAB) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAB. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 858.31 ($11.22).

BAB stock opened at GBX 599.71 ($7.84) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

