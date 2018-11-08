Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$100.00” Price Target for CVS Health (CVS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.58.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.60. 6,035,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435,104. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,097 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 317,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, TNB Financial increased its holdings in CVS Health by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. TNB Financial now owns 212,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 78,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

