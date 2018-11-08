Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for Engie (ENGI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Engie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.31 ($17.81).

ENGI stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting €13.54 ($15.74). 13,380,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

