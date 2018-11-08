Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.23 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.23 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Scotia Howard Weill raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Howard Weil raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

NYSE:RY opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 21.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 156,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 27.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% during the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70,341 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,149,000 after acquiring an additional 178,446 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.753 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

