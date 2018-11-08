Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

RBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

RBS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. 15,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 653.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 538,909 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 263,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 902,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 121,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

