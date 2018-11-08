Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Receives $141.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

NYSE:RCL opened at $109.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

