Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Receives $95.15 Average PT from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.15.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TD Securities downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,193. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $71.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

In other news, Director Sybil E. Veenman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.11 per share, with a total value of $39,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.18 per share, with a total value of $154,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,185 shares in the company, valued at $786,078.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $347,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,830,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,668,000 after purchasing an additional 399,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,533,000. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 703,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Royal Gold by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 107,797 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.