Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,094 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 23,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Western Digital stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

