Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 384,876 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 384,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 87.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8,481.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 61.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $22.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 384,876 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/russell-investments-group-ltd-sells-384876-shares-of-regions-financial-corp-rf.html.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.