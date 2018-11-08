SafeInsure Price Tops $4.13 on Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $265,946.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00063637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

ZEST (ZEST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005909 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012866 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 1,138,062 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,000 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.