SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) PT Set at $205.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) received a $205.00 price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $235.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $195.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.76.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

