Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $66.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sailpoint Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.

SAIL stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,857. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 8,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $235,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $892,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,331,500 shares of company stock worth $446,379,400. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/sailpoint-technologies-sail-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-14-eps.html.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.