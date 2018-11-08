SAIPEM S P A/ADR (SAPMY) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.67

Media headlines about SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAIPEM S P A/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,466. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAPMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays raised shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

About SAIPEM S P A/ADR

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

