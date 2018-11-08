salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells $675,550.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $675,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $704,650.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $689,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $685,850.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $676,900.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $687,850.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,421,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $716,600.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $1,427,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $141.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $98.68 and a 1 year high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $170.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,675,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $194,886,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in salesforce.com by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in salesforce.com by 40.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in salesforce.com by 29.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,190,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $162,443,000 after acquiring an additional 274,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 65,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

