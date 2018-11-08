salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Holdings Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $141.79 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $98.68 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $747,684.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,642.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,900 and sold 496,518 shares valued at $74,874,803. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

