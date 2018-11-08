SandRidge Energy (SD) Trading 6.5% Higher

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $9.90. 932,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 376,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $315.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.15.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 957,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 343,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,360,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 505.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 147,444 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 259,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.
About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.
