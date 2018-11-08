SandRidge Energy (SD) Trading 6.5% Higher

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $9.90. 932,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 376,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $315.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.15.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 957,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 343,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,360,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 505.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 147,444 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 259,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/sandridge-energy-sd-trading-6-5-higher.html.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.