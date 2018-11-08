Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

