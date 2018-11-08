Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,453 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 978,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,345,000 after acquiring an additional 290,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 242.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 607,588 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $103,682,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 93.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $144.06 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The business had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.26 per share, with a total value of $2,004,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,010,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

