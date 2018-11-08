Sasol (SSL) Earns Media Impact Score of 2.20

News coverage about Sasol (NYSE:SSL) has trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sasol earned a coverage optimism score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE SSL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 118,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Sasol has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

SSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

