Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 172.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $77.98 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/schwab-u-s-large-cap-growth-etf-schg-is-cliftonlarsonallen-wealth-advisors-llcs-8th-largest-position.html.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.