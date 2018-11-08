S&CO Inc. Buys 2,875 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.2% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $20,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $160.70 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $140.54 and a 12-month high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $244.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

