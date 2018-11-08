S&CO Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in AFLAC by 14.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 85.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,562,000 after acquiring an additional 605,896 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AFLAC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,698,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 3.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

In related news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,040.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

