Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

SALT stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.80.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

