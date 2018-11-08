Scout24 (G24) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €43.20 ($50.23) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.44 ($51.68).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €36.54 ($42.49) on Monday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a 12 month high of €37.60 ($43.72).

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

