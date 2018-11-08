Scout24 (G24) PT Set at €46.00 by Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.44 ($51.68).

G24 opened at €37.00 ($43.02) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a 52-week high of €37.60 ($43.72).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

