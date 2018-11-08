SCRL (SCRL) Price Hits $0.0676 on Major Exchanges

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, SCRL has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. SCRL has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $580,807.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRL token can currently be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SCRL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00150217 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00254573 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $668.91 or 0.10288073 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005653 BTC.

SCRL Token Profile

SCRL launched on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,598,864 tokens. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network. SCRL’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla.

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.