Seagate Technology (STX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered Seagate Technology to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.33. 1,292,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,675. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 10,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $561,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 759 shares in the company, valued at $40,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 509,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.11 per share, with a total value of $26,040,136.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,055,357 shares of company stock valued at $209,385,069 and have sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,265,194,000 after acquiring an additional 946,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,515,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,102,017,000 after acquiring an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,282,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,384,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $191,105,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

