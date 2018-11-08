Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 29.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry R. Whitaker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,316.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.65 per share, for a total transaction of $198,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,449.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 150.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/sealed-air-corp-see-shares-sold-by-daiwa-securities-group-inc.html.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.