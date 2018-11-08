Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 6,526 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.46. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTMX. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 658.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 773,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,755,000 after acquiring an additional 716,096 shares during the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $14,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 118.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 392,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

