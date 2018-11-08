Seaport Global Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Regal Beloit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.95. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

NYSE RBC opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 6,085 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $495,501.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

