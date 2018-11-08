Seaport Global Securities Comments on Callon Petroleum’s FY2018 Earnings (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

NYSE:CPE opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.06. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,780 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,307,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,741,000 after purchasing an additional 545,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,098 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

