Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 418.82% and a negative return on equity of 432.45%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EYES traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 202,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,869. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.91. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

In other news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 15,520 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $28,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,105,967 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,383 and sold 23,777 shares valued at $41,543. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

EYES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Second Sight Medical Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures and markets prosthetic devices. Its product the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations and employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals.

