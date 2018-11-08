SegWit2x (B2X) Trading Down 41.3% This Week

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One SegWit2x coin can now be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Negocie Coins and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SegWit2x has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SegWit2x has a total market cap of $0.00 and $33,545.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000260 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SegWit2x Coin Profile

SegWit2x (CRYPTO:B2X) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io.

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Negocie Coins, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

