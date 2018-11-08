Select Energy Services (WTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $396.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,450. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

In other Select Energy Services news, CFO Nick L. Swyka purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

