SemGroup (SEMG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.71 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

SEMG traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SemGroup has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -787.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEMG. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SemGroup from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

