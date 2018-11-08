Sempra Energy (SRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sempra Energy updated its FY18 guidance to $5.30 to $5.80 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $5.30-5.80 EPS.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 402,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $127.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $105,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $125,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

