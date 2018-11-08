Sempra Energy (SRE) Position Cut by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 34,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $129.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

