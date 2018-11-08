Sempra Energy (SRE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30 to $5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.42. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $5.30-5.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.38.

SRE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.97. 1,980,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.05%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

