SendGrid Inc (SEND) Insider Sameer Dholakia Sells 16,666 Shares

SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $577,976.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sameer Dholakia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 8th, Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of SendGrid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $533,645.32.

On Thursday, September 6th, Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of SendGrid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $593,976.24.

Shares of SEND stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.45. 1,256,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,469. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -233.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SendGrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SendGrid by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SendGrid by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SendGrid by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SendGrid by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,024 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of SendGrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,734,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SendGrid from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. First Analysis assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SendGrid from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SendGrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

