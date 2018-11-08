Serengeti Asset Management LP Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG)

Serengeti Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,550,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil & Gas accounts for 0.4% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings in Northern Oil & Gas were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 6,960.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,013,893 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 284,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 230,548 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 110,919 shares during the period.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of NOG opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

