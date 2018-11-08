Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Servicemaster Global in a research report issued on Saturday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 76,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

