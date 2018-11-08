ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 583,301 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,652,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,058,000 after acquiring an additional 507,435 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after acquiring an additional 335,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,796,000 after acquiring an additional 274,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 30,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $5,493,466.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,573,321.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $379,817.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $473,883.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,844 shares of company stock worth $27,759,604. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $190.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $112.84 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.74, a PEG ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/servicenow-inc-now-shares-sold-by-berman-capital-advisors-llc.html.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.