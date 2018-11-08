Servicesource International (SREV) PT Set at $2.00 by B. Riley

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) has been given a $2.00 price target by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SREV. BidaskClub raised shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Servicesource International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicesource International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Servicesource International stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Servicesource International has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $61.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicesource International news, Director Bruce Dunlevie acquired 30,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $90,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Servicesource International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 150,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 61.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

